Deepika, Ranveer visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of baby’s arrival

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s favorite couples, were recently seen at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The couple, who are expecting their first child soon, visited the temple to seek blessings as they get ready to welcome their baby.

Ranveer and Deepika’s Stunning Traditional Look

Deepika looked beautiful in a green Benarasi saree. The teal color suited her perfectly, and she wore her saree in a way that gently covered her baby bump. Keeping her style simple, she paired the outfit with just a pair of earrings, showing off her natural beauty. Ranveer Singh, always supportive, was dressed in a beige kurta set and walked hand-in-hand with Deepika as they entered the temple together.

Siddhivinayak Temple is a special place for many Bollywood stars, and Deepika and Ranveer’s visit was no different. The couple appeared calm and happy as they visited the temple, surrounded by fans and photographers.

Deepika’s smile and warm energy were clearly visible, and soon after their visit, videos, and pictures of the couple were all over social media. Fans were excited to see the couple and sent them many blessings for their journey into parenthood.

As the birth of their baby approaches, expected in the last week of September, excitement is building among fans. Deepika and Ranveer have always kept a good balance between their personal and professional lives, and their love and care for each other are clear. Their visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple shows their strong connection to their roots and traditions, even as Bollywood superstars.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Singham Again. Deepika will play the role of cop Shakti Shetty, and Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba. The movie, also starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, is set to release in theaters on November 1, 2024.