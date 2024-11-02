Deepika-Ranveer’s baby has a sweet connection with Sania Mirza

Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have introduced their newborn daughter to the world, revealing her name as ‘Dua Padukone Singh’ in a heartwarming post on Diwali.

The couple welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, and had kept all details under wraps, sparking excitement and curiosity among their fans. Finally, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the new parents shared the first glimpse of their baby girl in a joint Instagram post.

Deepika captioned the post with heartfelt words: “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह | ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike, with the new parents receiving countless messages of congratulations and blessings.

In a charming connection, baby Dua shares her name with another little one – Sania Mirza’s niece, Anam Mirza’s daughter, who is also named Dua. She holds a special place in Sania’s heart. The two share an incredibly close bond, with Sania often referring to her niece Dua as her “second baby.” Fans frequently see adorable moments of little Dua spending time with her beloved Khala Sania.

Anam Mirza and her husband, Mohammed Asaduddin, welcomed their daughter Dua on August 15, 2022. The name, which signifies “prayer” or “blessing,” holds special meaning for both families and is a beautiful expression of love and gratitude.