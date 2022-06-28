Deeply shocked by heinous killing in Udaipur: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is deeply shocked by the heinous killing of a tailor in Udaipur and called for immediate punishment to those spreading terror through such brutality.

Gandhi’s reaction came after two men slit the throat of the tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video posted on social media that they avenged an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

“I am deeply shocked by the heinous killing in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those spreading terror through such brutality should be punished immediately,” the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

“All of us have to defeat hatred together. I appeal to everyone to please maintain peace and brotherhood,” he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said both the accused in the Udaipur incident have been arrested from Rajsamand.

He promised a speedy investigation in the case and said criminals will be severely punished in the court of law. Gehlot also called upon people for maintaining peace.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the violent incident in Udaipur should be condemned.

“The culprits should get the harshest punishment. Spreading hatred and violence in the name of religion is fatal for our country and society. We have to together strengthen the efforts for peace and non-violence,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Pawan Khera asked who is creating such controversies in the society and who is benefitting politically from it.

“Ashok Gehlot knows his Raj Dharma. Ours is a govt that has no tolerance for such heinous acts,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Kanhaiya Kumar, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan — all became victims of hatred. Who is creating an atmosphere of fanaticism in the country? Who is creating controversies in the society? Who is gaining political mileage by spreading hatred? Everyone knows who he is. Everyone is watching, but he is silent,” Khera said in a tweet in Hindi.