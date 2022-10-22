Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: An exhibit of an unmanned weapon at the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) pavilion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Gandhinagar: A visitor holds thermal weapon sight medium range 'Rajak' of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Ahmedabad: Defence personnel perform during Defence Expo 2022, at Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Gandhinagar: Glimpses of the live demonstrations during the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) Gandhinagar: Glimpses of the live demonstrations during the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) Porbandar: An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) interceptor boat during a demonstration as part of 'DefExpo-22' in Porbandar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Porbandar: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel ride Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 'Sajag' during a demonstration as part of 'DefExpo-22', in Porbandar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Porbandar: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) during a demonstration as part of 'DefExpo-22' in Porbandar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Porbandar: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) during a demonstration as part of 'DefExpo-22' in Porbandar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Porbandar: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Dornier aircraft during a demonstration as part of 'DefExpo-22' in Porbandar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Porbandar: Indian Coast Guard 'Sarthak' commandos demonstrate as part of 'DefExpo-22', in Porbandar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Porbandar: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel ride Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 'Sajag' during a demonstration as part of 'DefExpo-22', in Porbandar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Gandhinagar: Indian pavilion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Gandhinagar: An exhibit of indigenous trainer aircraft HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40) designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on display during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Gandhinagar: A defence personnel looks at 'Abhay', 'Jeet' and other guns on display at the Adani Pavilion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Gandhinagar: Weapons on display at the Jindal Defence & Aerospace Pavilion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)