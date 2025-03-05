Degrees and colleges of 10 famous Tollywood actresses [List]

Hyderabad: Fans love to keep track of every detail about their favorite stars, from their films and fashion choices to their net worth. But have you ever wondered about their educational qualifications? Many Tollywood actresses have balanced their academics with their acting careers, earning degrees from prestigious institutions.

Let’s take a look at some of the top Tollywood actresses and their educational backgrounds.

1. Sai Pallavi education qualification

The talented actress, known for her natural acting and no-makeup look, is a doctor by qualification. She completed her medical studies at Tbilisi State Medical University. Sai Pallavi will next be seen playing Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu education qualification

Samantha completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai. She later graduated with a business diploma from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

3. Sreeleela education qualification

Tollywood’s rising star Sreeleela, who has been making waves in both South and Bollywood films, is also a doctor. Inspired by her gynecologist mother, she pursued an MBBS degree and completed it in 2021.

4. Trisha Krishnan education qualification

Trisha holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai.

5. Anushka Shetty education qualification

Known for her powerful performances, Anushka Shetty has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree from Bangalore’s Mount Carmel College.

6. Rashmika Mandanna education qualification

India’s “National Crush” Rashmika Mandanna is a double graduate. She holds degrees in psychology, journalism, and English literature from M S Ramaiah College.

7. Tamannaah Bhatia education qualification

Tamannaah completed her schooling at Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from National College in Mumbai.

8. Nithya Menen education qualification

The charming actress pursued journalism and holds a degree from Manipal University.

9. Shruti Haasan education qualification

Daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Shruti completed her education at Lady Andal Venkata Subba Rao School in Chennai and later earned a psychology degree from St. Andrew’s College in Mumbai.

10. Pooja Hegde education qualification

The glamorous actress graduated with a B.Com degree from Mumbai’s M. M. K. College.

These actresses prove that education and a successful acting career can go hand in hand! Who among them surprised you the most? Let us know!