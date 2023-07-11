Delay in crediting Urdu Academy’s award money causes frustration for awardees

Hyderabad: The state’s Minority Welfare Department is facing significant shortcomings, with Minister K Eshwar showing little interest in the welfare of minorities and the implementation of minority schemes according to the minority rights activist. As a result, the educational and economic development of minorities has been severely affected.

An activist Sanaullah said that the implementation of numerous critical minority schemes has come to a halt due to the finance department’s failure to release allocated funds from the budget. Alongside the development and promotion of the Urdu language, the Telangana Urdu Academy holds the responsibility of recognizing and encouraging Urdu worriers through awards.

Last month, the academy presented the Karnama Hayat and Makhdoom Awards to poets, litterateurs, journalists, and writers as part of the scheme. The awardees were handed paper cheques along with the announcement of the prize money. However, it has become a subject of ridicule within Urdu circles that a month has passed, and the prize money has yet to be transferred to the awardees’ bank accounts.

While the finance department places blame in this matter, it has been observed that there has been insufficient follow-up to secure the release of funds. The Minority Welfare Minister’s disinterest in minorities and the Urdu language is evident from his absence at the award function. Expecting representation from him for the release of the budget would be futile. Chairman of the Urdu Academy, M K Mujeebuddin, should directly bring this matter to the attention of the Chief Minister or the Finance Minister to address the concerns and discontent within the Urdu-speaking community.

This unfortunate delay in disbursing the prize money is perhaps the first time in the history of Urdu academies in the country. The academy bestowed 5 Makhdoom Awards and 21 Karnama Hayat Awards, with a paper cheque of Rs 2,00,000 presented for the Makhdoom Award and Rs 50,000 for the Karnama Hayat Award.

The Urdu Academy conducted the award function without the overall budget being released. Ideally, the funds should have been transferred to the academy’s account before the event, enabling prompt transfer to the awardees’ accounts thereafter. The extended waiting period for the prize money is indeed an insult to the awardees. Academy officials are uncertain about the timeline for the funds’ release, as it is subject to the discretion of the finance department. Unfortunately, the awardees may have to endure further delays before receiving their well-deserved prize money.

Sanaullah alleges that Chief Minister KCR has demonstrated a special focus on the development of Dalits, Scheduled Communities, farmers, women, and economically weaker sections of BCs. While new schemes are announced periodically to justify this commitment, the same cannot be said for the development and protection of minorities or the promotion of the Urdu language. The government’s lackluster performance in these areas has generated resentment among the minority communities.