Delayed monsoon causes surge in tomato prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The delay in the arrival of monsoon in Telangana has had a significant impact on the prices of tomatoes and other vegetables in Hyderabad and other districts of the state. Even the government-established Rythu Bazaars, which aim to provide relief to the public, have been unable to curb the situation.

Of particular concern is the exorbitant prices of tomatoes, which have reached an astonishing Rs 100 per kilogram in Hyderabad and several districts. On Sunday, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 80 per kilogram in the retail market, but suddenly witnessed a sharp increase of Rs 20.

Normally, tomatoes are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 40 per kilogram, but over the past few weeks, the prices have been steadily climbing. Last week, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 50 per kilogram. This unprecedented surge in tomato prices can be attributed to a decrease in local cultivation, as well as the adverse effects of unseasonal rains and hailstorms that damaged the vegetable crops. Moreover, the intense heat has resulted in a decrease in vegetable production.

To meet the demand in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana, tomatoes are being transported from regions like Chittoor and Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The price of green chillies in the retail market has also skyrocketed, reaching Rs 120 per kilogram. Other vegetables such as ladyfinger, various beans, and assorted varieties of vegetables are now priced between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kilogram. Additionally, the prices of green spices and leafy salads have witnessed a similar surge.

The escalating vegetable prices have become a matter of great concern for the public, especially those belonging to lower-income groups. The rising cost of essential commodities is severely impacting their daily lives, as they struggle to cope with the financial strain brought on by these unforeseen circumstances. The government and relevant authorities must address this issue promptly and take measures to stabilize the vegetable prices, ensuring the availability of affordable and nutritious produce for all.