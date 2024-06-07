Delegates walk out of UN meeting amid Israeli official’s speech

Amid a speech by an Israeli official at the International Labour Conference in Geneva, dozens of delegates walked out of the meeting. The walkout occurred when the Israeli official responded to criticism of the decimation of Palestinian workers’ labour rights since the start of its war in Gaza.

In a UN meeting the Israeli official, Yeela Cytrin in his speech blamed the ban on Palestinian workers from Israel on Hamas, saying that the former targeted commuters’ routes after the October 7 attacks on the country. However, the response was met with criticism and outrage from delegates from various countries of countries, including Egypt and Lebanon, who felt that the Israeli government was not taking responsibility for their aggressive actions.

The delegates stated that it was a democratic expression and message to the Israeli occupation rejecting its aggression against Gaza.

Earlier, Gilbert Houngbo, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director-General criticised the decimation of Palestinian labour rights since the conflict broke out in war-torn Gaza. He called for an end to new restrictions blocking Palestinian workers from working in Israel. He also urged ILO to play a role in Gaza’s recovery by helping with job creation and social protection schemes for workers.