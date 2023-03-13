Delegation from White Nile University, Sudan, visits MANUU

Hyderabad: A delegation from White Nile University, Sudan visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today and met the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan. The delegation, led by Prof. Elshazali Eisa Hamad, Vice-Chancellor of White Nile University, discussed the possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two universities.

Prof. Ainul Hasan during meeting with the guests discussed potential areas of collaboration. The authorities of both the Universities agreed to explore the possibility of a formal partnership, including student and faculty exchange programmes and joint research projects. The proposed collaboration is expected to benefit both universities and promote academic and cultural exchange between India and Sudan.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, OSD II & Dean, School of Education & Training, Prof. Salman Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of Sciences, Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean, Student Welfare, Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Joint Dean, Dr K. M. Ziyauddin, Assistant Dean and Dr Jameel Ahamd, Assistant Dean were present during the meeting.