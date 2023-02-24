Delhi: 11-yr-old girl’s murder mystery solved by missed call, accused held

New Delhi: The case of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted and killed on February 9 in Delhi’s Nangloi area has been solved by a missed call received on her mother’s phone.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Rohit alias Vinod, has been arrested for the murder of the 11-year girl, the police said.

Talking to ANI, the girl’s mother said that on February 9, her daughter had left home for school at around 7.30 am. Her brother used to drop her to school, but that day she went by bus.

When she did not return till 11.00 pm, they started searching for her but failed to find her. When the girl did not return home till evening, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The girl’s mother said that she had received a missed call at around 11.50 am, and when she called back the number was switched off.

We told the police about the call and the police traced down the location of the same number, the girl’s mother said.

On the basis of the mobile number, the police apprehended the accused, identified as Rohit alias Vinod after 12 days of investigation.

The accused during questioning confessed to the crime and revealed that he killed the girl on February 9, and dumped the body near Ghevra Mor.

“She was the only sister among four brothers. Everyone in the house loved her very much,” her mother said.

The girl’s father demanded strict action against the accused.

According to Delhi Police officials, a complaint was lodged by the deceased’s mother that her daughter had gone to school on February 9 and did not return home.

The girl’s parents suspected that their daughter was abducted, and on the basis of which a case under IPC section 363 was registered against unidentified persons on February 10.

Following this, police initiated a probe into the case. “A suspected mobile number was figured out during the course of investigation and raids were conducted in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh through electronic surveillance,” officials said.

The accused was apprehended on February 21 and disclosed that he met the girl on February 9 and befriended her.

“He took the girl to a secluded place in the Ghevra Mor area, where he killed her and dumped her body,” the police said.

The accused took the police team to the spot and the decomposed body of the girl was recovered from Mundka village.

According to officials, the crime team and FSL team were called and the body was sent for postmortem examination.

The accused was produced in court and sent for police remand for further questioning.

Delhi police officials said that it would have been difficult for them to solve the case if there was no ‘missed call’ on the mobile of the victim’s mother.

“Though the exact motive of the killing is yet to be ascertained. A postmortem report will confirm any sexual assault with the girl,” senior officials with the police said.

Further proceedings into the case were on.