Delhi: 23-year-old murder accused held after absconding for 14 months

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man who had been absconding for over a year in connection with a murder case in outer north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Subhan Khan, was wanted in a murder case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in October 2024 and had been evading arrest since then. Proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender had already been initiated by a court, police said.

The case relates to an incident on October 15, 2024, when Subhan and his associates allegedly opened fire at the residence of a man named Nasir. During the firing, two persons sustained bullet injuries, one of whom, Shahrukh, later succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. During the course of investigation, four other accused, Shakeel, Ankit, Prince and Zuber, were arrested earlier, while Subhan remained at large, the police said.

The police on Friday laid a trap near the GT Road at Tikari Khurd bus stand after receiving information that the accused would arrive there to meet an associate. The team apprehended Subhan around 3 pm, a senior police officer said.

“Initially, the accused tried to mislead the police by disclosing false identities, but during sustained questioning, he confessed to his role in the Bhalswa Dairy firing and murder case,” the officer said.

During interrogation, Subhan admitted that he was present at the scene of the crime along with his associates and that he was carrying a country-made pistol, while other members of the group were armed with pistols. He allegedly fled after the firing and kept changing locations to avoid arrest, the police said.

Multiple raids had been conducted earlier at his suspected hideouts and proclamation proceedings under the law were initiated after his continued absconding, they said.

Subhan was formally arrested after completion of legal formalities and will be produced before a court, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.