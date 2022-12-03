Delhi: Absconding Iranian who duped woman, nabbed

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested an absconding Irani national, who impersonated a police official and duped a woman, from Kotla Mubarakpur area, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, he even hit a police officer’s scooty with his car to flee.

Two cars, eight fake vehicles number plates, one Army cap, one police cap and a map of India were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Aslam Khan alias Yusuf, 40, a permanent resident of Tehran in Iran. He was presently residing at Lajpat Nagar-II in Delhi.

Police said that Khan was absconding in a case in which he, along with others, had cheated a woman by impersonating police officers and took away 3000 Euros from her purse.

“Police teams had earlier arrested Mohammad Unus and Mohammad Gulam Behrami (both are Iran nationals) in the case while Khan was absconding the case registered at Greater Kailash-I police station,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Also Read Govt allows sale of electoral bonds through 29 SBI branches from Dec 5-12

“Unus and Behrami were put on sustained interrogation to get any clue on Khan. Several raids were conducted on the suspected hideouts. On December 2, at about 7.30 p.m., Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Major Hussain spotted a grey colour car driven by a suspect at HRG Marg,” said the official.

The ASI acted swiftly and tried to waylay the alleged car but Khan managed to escape. ASI Major informed other team members about the incident. Immediately, a police team intercepted the car near the red light at Kotla Arya Samaj Mandir.

“Khan was nabbed and upon his instance, one grey colour car having fake number plate, one white colour car without number plate were recovered,” said the official.

Khan had confessed to his involvement in cheating on the woman.