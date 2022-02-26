Delhi: AIIMS organises blood donation camp

New Delhi: All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, organised ‘Mega Blood Donation Camp 3.0’ on Friday, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

This event was organised in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF). BSF Inspector General ADM Ravi Gandhi, Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Sanjay Arora, and DG of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SN Pradhan were also present along with AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

Taking to Twitter, BSF said on Thursday that the camp will be open for the public from 8 AM to 4 PM on February 25 with their Paramilitary Forces.

“DG BSF exhorts entire Prahari Parivar of @BSF_India & all fellow citizens to donate blood in the Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Camp on 25th February 2022 from 8 am to 4 pm at Community Center,” BSF tweeted.