Delhi air: Govt not serious on tackling monstrous problem, says BJP MP Varun Gandhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 3rd November 2022 1:10 pm IST
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi: With the air quality in Delhi-NCT worsening, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday questioned the lack of “concern and coordination” among multiple government agencies in tackling the crisis.

Neither government nor people are serious about this monstrous problem, he said in tweets, claiming that hospitals are full of patients with breathing, heart and lung problems.

“Eight out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities,” he asked.

Gandhi wondered if the cost of solving the problem is higher than lifetime respiratory care for 46 million people.

Taking note of the incidents of stubble-burning and use of firecrackers, mostly during Diwali, he said the practice of serving “poison” to our own people should be stopped.

With the air quality deteriorating, the BJP and the AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab where incidents of stubble burning have shot up, have blamed each other for the annual crisis.

