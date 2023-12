New Delhi: As many as eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

The flights were diverted between 6 am and 9 am, according to the official.

A total of seven flights were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the official said.