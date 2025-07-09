Delhi airport sees six flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi: A total of six flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to inclement weather conditions on Wednesday evening, according to a source.

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Four flights were diverted to Jaipur and two flights were diverted to Lucknow, the source said.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country’s largest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.