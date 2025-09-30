Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers

New Delhi: E-Arrival Card facility will be available for foreign travellers at the Delhi airport from October 1, a system that will allow international passengers to fill out their arrival information online replacing the manual paper-based cards.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a release, on Tuesday said the facility will ease the arrival process for travellers, improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport’s sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage.

The facility will be launched under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration. Similar facilities are available at airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia, according to the release.

“The new system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper-based cards at the airport,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said.

Travellers can fill out the form up to three days before their arrival.

In June 2024, India’s first “Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme” (FTI-TTP) was launched at Delhi airport for Indian nationals and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders.