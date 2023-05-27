Delhi: Another inmate hangs self at Tihar jail

Delhi: Three days after a 26-year-old inmate was found hanging inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail, an under-trial prisoner allegedly died by suicide inside the prison on Friday morning, officials said.

As per Tihar officials, the inmate, identified as Raja alias Mahawar (29), was found hanging in the common bathroom of Ward-6 of Central Jail No.4 on Friday morning.

He was brought down and doctors were called to conduct a check on him. “He was declared dead at 11:53 am by the on-duty doctor of the jail,” a senior official told ANI.

Also Read HC questions Tihar jail officials over failure to prevent killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuria

According to officials, the deceased was facing trial under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

Further information is awaited.

The incident comes three days after a convict died by suicide by hanging himself in the Tihar Jail of the national capital.

On May 23, an inmate identified as Javed, who according to Tihar Jail officials was convicted in a robbery case in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar in 2016, died by suicide.

The 26-year-old convict was lodged in jail number 8-9 and allegedly took his life by hanging in the common toilet area of the enclosure for inmates, officials said.

Earlier this month, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya alias Sunil Balyan, an accused in Delhi’s Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail.

A few days later, the CCTV visuals of the killing of Tillu Tajpuriya surfaced, which showed that fellow inmates continued stabbing the prime accused of the Rohini Court shootout in front of uniformed personnel, who did not intervene.

The footage from the CCTV camera, mounted on the wall of Central Gallery inside Tihar Jail, was from around 6:15 am on May 2.

The police personnel were seen standing near Tillu Tajpuriya, lying on the floor, and watching three men stabbing the gangster with weapons, fashioned out of lockup grills.

Later, nine Tihar Jail officials, including the assistant superintendent, were suspended in this matter. Followed by a major rejig inside Tihar with 99 prison officials transferred to other jails in the city.