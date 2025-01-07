Delhi Assembly elections on Feb 5, counting on Feb 8

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Tuesday, January 7, that Delhi will hold single-phase Assembly elections on February 5. Counting will take place on February 8.

“Electoral rolls were released yesterday. We are crossing 99 crore voters… We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting,” Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners of India, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu addressed the press conference held in the Plenary Hall of the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, and the whole election process has to end before that.

The date of the Issue of the Gazette Notification is January 10, the last date for making nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. The date before the elections should be completed is February 10, the ECI said.

Delhi has 70 constituencies, including 58 general and 12 SCs, across 11 districts. There are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters, culminating in a total of 1.55 crore voters.

Delhi’s voter base has grown significantly over the past two months. In October 2024, the total number of voters stood at 1,53,57,529. However, after a summary revision, this number has risen to 1,55,24,858, an addition of 1,67,329 new electorates by December 2024. The Commission has cautioned against the submission of false and fabricated documents for getting new voter ID.

Polling stations in Delhi

He mentioned that the total number of polling stations is 13,033 in the national capital, out of which PwD and women-managed are 70 each. He also mentioned that the Saksham App for the PwD voters, home voting facilities for the senior citizens, and CVIGIL for complaints will also be available to address the concerns of the people.

Battle of titans

The 70-member Assembly elections will see a high-voltage battle between the three main political rivals – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

While AAP is looking for a straight third-term win, the BJP looks confident it can break that spell.

Earlier, BJP released its first list of 29 candidates pitting Ramesh Bhidhuri against present Delhi chief minister Atishi Singh.

Bhiduri was recently in the news for his sexist comment against the Delhi CM and Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra.

(With inputs from IANS)