Delhi BJP launches ‘Har Ghar Sampark’ public outreach campaign ahead of civic polls

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP launched the ‘Har Ghar Sampark’ campaign Tuesday to reach out to more than 10 lakh households in the city ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls likely to be held at the year-end.

Launching the campaign from the Azadpur ward in Jahangirpuri, Delhi BJP president and an outgoing municipal councillor Adesh Gupta said his party is committed to serving the Delhi people with a “clean intention”.

Under the campaign, senior Delhi BJP leaders, office bearers and workers will visit 100 households in each of the over 13,000 polling booths in the coming days, said Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva.

The campaign will conclude on November 6, he added.

Several other party leaders started the campaign in their areas by meeting people and “exposing” alleged corruption in the Kejriwal government and explaining to them how the Narendra Modi government was trying to benefit the people with its various welfare schemes.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri started the campaign from Molarband in his Badarpur Assembly constituency, meeting locals in residential colonies and markets.

The Modi government has gifted Delhi the world’s largest eco-park which is being built on 885 acres of land in Badarpur, Bidhuri said.

It has also given buses, peripheral roads, ownership rights to unauthorised colonies and several infrastructures including the expressway to Merrut, he said.

The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations since 2012 till their reunification earlier this year by the party-ruled government at the Centre.

The elections for 250 wards of the MCD are yet to be announced. The State Election Commission, Delhi, has geared up for the polls that are likely to be held in December.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has been relentlessly attacking the BJP over its handling of the civic body, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement.