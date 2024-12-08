Delhi BJP leader hoists saffron flags on vendors’ carts 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Ravinder Singh Negi has once again stirred controversy after installing saffron flags on vendors in an attempt to distinguish Hindus from Muslim sellers.

Negi, representing the West Vindor Nagar ward in Delhi’s Patparganj assembly constituency, was caught on camera raiding vendors and installing saffron flags on carts belonging to Hindu sellers.

Justifying his action Negi stated, “The vendors marked with saffron flags would help customers identify them as Hindus” while alleging that “other community”, tactically referring to Muslims spits on food.

He is also heard threatening a Muslim vendor in the market to display his name prominently or face serious consequences.

If you're Muslim, write your name on your stall. If you're Hindu, keep a saffron Sanatan flag. This is happening in Delhi.



Do you think Ravindra Singh Negi, BJP municipal counsellor, will be punished? Or will he get a MLA ticket for the 2025 elections?pic.twitter.com/08wFaeFPN4 — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) December 8, 2024

This is not an isolated incident, as Negi, infamous for anti-Muslim rhetoric speeches has a history of similar actions. The event follows a pattern of similar controversial behaviour by the far-right politician.

Recent incidents

On November 10, Negi was seen inquiring about vegetable vendors by checking their identities. He installed saffron flags on the carts of Hindu vendors.

During the raid, Negi was heard saying, “We Hindus should know whom we buy these things from.” suggesting an attempt to differentiate vendors based on their religion.

In October 2024, Negi raided shop owners in the Mandawali area and threatened to close established owned by Muslims with “Hindu names”.

Negi was captured threatening a dairy vendor and uttering, “When your name is Mohammed Ayan, why have you put up a board that reads Rawal Dairy?”, adding, “Why are you betraying people in Hindu-dominated places?”.

Negi’s provocative actions have triggered religious politics and prejudice in local trade. Critics point out that such behaviour violates the concepts of secularism and non-discrimination on the grounds of religion.

Forcing saffron-coloured flags, which is the colour most preferred by the BJP and is symbolically related to the Hindu religion, on vegetable sellers’ carts, means that businesses must be segregated based on religion.