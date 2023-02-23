Delhi: BJP protestors climb police barricades, demand Sisodia’s resignation

The BJP protesters were adamant that they will march to reach the AAP headquarters. Some protesters also climbed over police barricades but were stopped.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2023 1:57 pm IST
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari, former Union Minister Vijay Goel participate in the protest along with other party leaders and workers demanding Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's resignation (IANS)

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP staged a protest here demanding Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation in a snooping case.

Although the BJP wanted to stage the protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters, they were stopped by a heavy police contingent.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari, former Union Minister Vijay Goel participated in the protest along with other party leaders and workers.

The protest came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave sanction to prosecute Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the alleged ‘Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’.

