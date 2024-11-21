Delhi: BJP protests against use of ‘expensive’ items at Kejriwal’s earlier bungalow

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st November 2024 2:05 pm IST
BJP leaders and workers stage a protest against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleging the use of 'extravagant luxurious items' for the renovation of the official bungalow that was earlier occupied by him as Delhi chief minister in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers protested here against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, alleging “extravagant luxurious items” were used to renovate the official bungalow earlier occupied by him as Delhi chief minister.

Police said they have detained some BJP leaders who took part in the protest. “No one is allowed to breach law and order situation,” a senior police officer said.

BJP sources claimed that their Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva has been detained.

Besides Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta and BJP MPs staged the protest near Kejriwal’s present residence at Firoz Shah Road. Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot who joined the BJP after quitting the AAP earlier this week also joined the protest.

Referring to the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, as “Sheshmahal”, BJP leaders claimed the extravagantly expensive items found there were not provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) that owns the property.

Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi chief minister and vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow in October this year. The BJP has alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the bungalow and claimed that exorbitantly expensive household goods were used there.

