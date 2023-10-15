Delhi BJP’s OBC wing hold protest march against Telangana’s BRS government

Delhi BJP's OBC Morcha president Sunil Yadav claimed that they were detained by police and taken to different police stations.

BJP
New Delhi: Workers of the Delhi BJP’s OBC wing on Sunday held a protest march here against the BRS government in Telangana over several issues concerning the state.

The Delhi BJP’s OBC Morcha president Sunil Yadav claimed that they were detained by police and taken to different police stations.

“We marched from Ashoka Road to Telangana Bhawan. There was heavy barricading outside Telangana Bhawan and we were detained,” he told PTI over phone.

“We were protesting against the K. Chandrashekar Rao government and unemployment in the state,” Yadav said.

