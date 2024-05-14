Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 19 runs

In response, LSG ended at 189 for nine despite fighting fifties from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad Khan (58 not out off 33).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th May 2024 11:54 pm IST
IPL 2024 DC vs LSG
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and teammate Axar Patel greet Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul after Delhi won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants- PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in the IPL here on Tuesday.

DC posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took DC over the 200-run mark.

Also Read
GT eliminated from IPL 2024 after rain mars match against KKR

In response, LSG ended at 189 for nine despite fighting fifties from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad Khan (58 not out off 33).

MS Education Academy

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 208 for 4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57 not out, Shai Hope 38; Naveen-ul-haq 2/41). LSG 189/9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Arshad Khan 58 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/34).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th May 2024 11:54 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button