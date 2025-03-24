Delhi Capitals elect to field against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

KL Rahul is unavailable for the opening game of his new franchise Delhi Capitals as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 8:36 pm IST
Delhi Capitals elect to field against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and Lucknow Super Giants Rishab Pant

Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

KL Rahul is unavailable for the opening game of his new franchise Delhi Capitals as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

At the time of writing, Lucknow Super Giants scored 145 runs for two wickets with eight overs remaining.

MS Creative School

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Mitchell Marsh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 8:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button