Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl

Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 : Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Spinner Sunil Narine, whose bowling action has been cleared by the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, was included in the KKR playing XI for the first time since his last game on October 10.

Pace bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti too was brought in while spinner Kuldeep Yadav and batsman Tom Banton were left out by the Kolkata franchise.

For Delhi Capitals, Anrich Nortje has returned while Ajinkya Rahane has replaced Prithvi Shaw.

Teams

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Capt), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

