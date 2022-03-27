Delhi: CISF conducts multi-agency mock drill at metro station

New Delhi: With an aim to check the operational preparedness and response of various agencies during real time contingency, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a mock exercise “Operation Samanvay” in the intervening night of March 25 and 26 at a Metro station here.

The drill was conducted at Dilli Haat-INA metro station (Yellow Line) on the scenario of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives attack, IED blast and armed attack involving hostage situation, CISF officials said on Sunday.

In this “mega exercise”, the teams of CISF, Delhi Metro Rail Police, National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Police SWAT, National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi Fire Service, Medical Services, Civil Defence, Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Police participated to check their coordination and efficiencies.

The mock drill commenced at around 12.30 a.m. A situation of IED blast in metro premises, indiscriminate firing on passengers/ metro staff/ CISF personnel and hostage by terrorists was created.

This situation warranted response from multiple agencies, therefore, a message was flashed through CISF Operational Control Centre to the District Administration (South-East district)/ Delhi Police and from District Administration to all concerned agencies as per the National Disaster Management protocol.

The CISF also said that over 640 personnel from different agencies took part in the operation to coordinate and supervise the exercise.

The exercise went on till the early hours of Sunday morning followed by debriefing and feedback sessions by the senior officers of CISF and other agencies.

The officials agreed to conduct more such exercises in near future at other important locations also for further improving the inter-agency coordination and response.