Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks vote of confidence in Assembly

The move follows recent allegations by Kejriwal that the BJP attempted to lure AAP MLAs to destabilise his government

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2024 4:45 pm IST
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved ‘Motion of Confidence’ in the Assembly on Friday. The move follows recent allegations by Kejriwal that the BJP attempted to lure AAP MLAs to destabilise his government.

“I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly tomorrow,” Kejriwal stated in a post on X in Hindi, without providing further details about the motive behind the move.

The proceedings of the House are set to take place tomorrow, with the Motion of Confidence scheduled for discussion. Friday’s session was adjourned, with the focus now turning to tomorrow’s significant debate.

