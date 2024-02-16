Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks vote of confidence in Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved ‘Motion of Confidence’ in the Assembly on Friday. The move follows recent allegations by Kejriwal that the BJP attempted to lure AAP MLAs to destabilise his government.

“I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly tomorrow,” Kejriwal stated in a post on X in Hindi, without providing further details about the motive behind the move.

विधानसभा में आज मैं विश्वास मत रखूँगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2024

The proceedings of the House are set to take place tomorrow, with the Motion of Confidence scheduled for discussion. Friday’s session was adjourned, with the focus now turning to tomorrow’s significant debate.