Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to ED custody till March 28

The 55-year-old former IRS officer and activist was arrested by the ED on Thursday under the anti-money laundering law from his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi.

Updated: 22nd March 2024 8:56 pm IST
A Delhi court on Friday, March 28, sent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 28.

The ED alleged that Kejriwal was the ‘kingpin’ behind the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case and that the money trail has been traced to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Goa election campaign.

“Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of NCT of Delhi is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi Excise scam in collusion with ministers of Delhi government, AAP leaders and other persons,” the federal agency informed the special PMLA court while seeking his custody.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court said Kejriwal will be produced before the court on March 28 at 2 pm.

The court passed the order on the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking 10-day custody in the case.

It claimed in its remand papers that “Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in the demanding of kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours granting in the said policy.”

(With excerpts from PTI)

