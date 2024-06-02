Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to surrender at Tihar jail around 3 pm

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he would surrender at Tihar prison around 3 p.m.

Before surrendering, the CM will go to Rajghat and Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

“I came out for election campaign for 21 days on the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. I am very grateful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Today I will surrender by going to Tihar. I will leave home at 3 pm.

Also Read Excise ‘scam’: Delhi CM Kejriwal to be back in jail on June 2

First I will go to Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek the blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet all the workers and party leaders. From there, I will again leave for Tihar,” he wrote on X in Hindi on Sunday.

“All of you take care of yourselves. I will take care of you all in jail. If you are happy, then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail,” the CM further said in the tweet.

Earlier, a Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Kejriwal, who is seeking seven days’ bail on medical grounds in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court reserved the verdict, set to be announced on June 5. Kejriwal’s counsel cited medical reasons for the bail request.