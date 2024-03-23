Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to hold press conference at noon

CM Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday night and will be in the central agency's custody till March 28.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd March 2024 12:16 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife to hold press conference at noon

New Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is set to hold a press conference on Saturday, at 12 pm. Notably, she made her first ever public statement regarding the Aam Aadmi Party supremo’s arrest in excise policy case.

Her statement on X, on Friday, came after a Delhi court sent the CM to six days’ custody under Enforcement Directorate, the same day.

Sunita Kejriwal’s post on X read: “Modi ji got your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything… Jai Hind.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
India condemns heinous terror attack, stands with Russia in this hour of grief: PM Modi

CM Kejriwal will be in ED’s custody till March 28.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had claimed that the family of Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd March 2024 12:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button