Delhi Congress holds protest against Agnipath scheme

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th June 2022 2:32 pm IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Monday held a protest at West Vinod Nagar against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

Simultaneously, ‘Satyagraha’ is being staged at all the assembly constituencies in the national capital by the Congress workers, party officials said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar accused the police of halting the party’s protest in Patparganj and several other areas.

Congress is conducting Satyagraha across the country including Delhi to echo the voice of youth against the Agnipath scheme in a peaceful, democratic manner, Kumar tweeted.

At the behest of BJP, Delhi Police is halting our Satyagraha at every assembly (constituency) of Delhi, he added.

