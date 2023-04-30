Delhi court convicts AAP MLA from Seelampur for assaulting a Govt Servant

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Saturday convicted a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Seelampur constituency Abdul Rehman, for criminally intimidating and assaulting a Government School Principal in the year 2009. He is a MLA from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in the judgement passed on Saturday convicted MLA Abdul Rehman and another accused Asma under offences for Assault/ criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and Criminal Intimidation with common Intention.

Court said, “having carefully considered the entire case, the documents placed on record, the police report, the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, the statement of accused persons, the arguments advanced by both the sides and the provisions of law and the rule of procedure, this court holds that the prosecution has successfully proved its case, beyond reasonable doubts, against accused Asma that she caused simple hurt on the person of a public servant in discharge of her duties”.

The prosecution has further proved beyond reasonable doubt that both the accused persons i.e.Abdul Rehman and Asma, in furtherance of their common intention, criminally intimidated the complainant and assaulted her, while she was holding the office of the public servant and was in discharge of her duties as a public servant, to deter her from discharging her duties, said the Court.

Accordingly, both the accused are hereby convicted for the offences under section 353, 506 (Para II) read with sections 34 IPC and additionally, the accused Asma is hereby separately convicted for the offence under section 332 of IPC, Court said in the order.

According to the Police, the complaint of Razia Begum, who at the time of the incident was employed as a Government Servant, working under the Directorate of Education and on the date of the alleged incident she was holding the post of Principal of a Government School. As per the complainant, on 04.02.2009 while performing duties as a Principal of SKV School, Jafrabad, Delhi, she was slapped by the accused Asma, thus causing simple hurt to the complainant.

It was further alleged that the co-accused Abdul Rehman alongwith a few other persons, barged into the school after having made preparation of causing hurt. As per the complainant, the accused persons also threatened to kill her and also abused her with the intention to outrage her modesty.

In the matter, a charge sheet was filed in the court. On the basis of the charge sheet and annexed documents, cognizance of offences was taken and the accused persons were summoned to face trial. After hearing the parties, the charge of offences under sections 451, 323, 506, 509 and 34 of IPC was framed against the accused persons, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial, noted the court.