New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday, December 18, granted seven days interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, accused in the conspiracy case connected to the February 2020 riots, to attend a family event.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai granted him the reprieve for seven days to attend a family wedding. Khalid is an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A detailed order is awaited.