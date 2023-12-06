Delhi court grants bail to an accused in 2020 riots case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 7:10 pm IST
2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of Chand Bagh protest organiser
House ablazed during Delhi riots

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to one Surender Nath Yadav, an accused in four cases related to the 2020 north-east Delhi communal riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala pointed out the change in circumstances since the rejection of Yadav’s previous bail application and cited the release of his co-accused on bail as grounds for parity.

Also Read
Delhi 2020 riots case: 11 men acquitted, charges framed against one

The judge noted that the investigation into the cases involving Yadav was complete, with charge sheets already filed.

MS Education Academy

Importantly, the role attributed to Yadav was deemed not more serious than that of his co-accused, who were already granted bail.

“In light of the change in circumstances since the rejection of Yadav’s first bail plea in September this year, and on the ground of parity itself, I find the applicant to be entitled to bail,” the judge said.

As a condition for release, the court directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 7:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button