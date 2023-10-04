Delhi court sends NewsClick founder Purkayastha, HR head to 7-day police custody

The Delhi Police team also sealed the office of NewsClick in New Delhi.

New Delhi: A Delhi court has remanded NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha, and HR head Amit Chakravarty to seven days of police custody.

After the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested them under anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they were produced before the court at night.

In a statement, regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out on Tuesday, in connection with a UAPA case registered with Special Cell, the Delhi Police said that a total of 37 male suspects have been questioned at premises, including nine female suspects at their respective places of stay.

The police said that digital devices, documents, etc., have been seized or collected for examination.

“The proceedings are still ongoing. So far, two accused, Purkayastha and Chakravarty have been arrested,” the Delhi Police said.

The Special Cell swung into action on Tuesday morning and carried out searches at several locations in Delhi-NCR, including the office of NewsClick and journalists associated with it.

The Special Cell had registered an FIR in the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against Newsclick.

