Delhi: Denied property share, angry woman bites off husband’s ear

New Delhi: Days following a tragic episode in Pune, Maharashtra, where a woman fatally punched her husband, a comparable incident unfolded in the national Capital, where a woman reportedly bit off her husband’s ear during a heated argument that escalated into violence.

The peculiar event took place in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi, prompting the police to initiate action based on the husband’s complaint.

An FIR was registered against the wife under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the victim’s police complaint, the bite resulted in the detachment of the upper portion of his right ear, necessitating hospitalisation.

“At around 9:20 AM on November 20, I went outside my house to dispose of garbage. I had requested my wife to clean the house during my absence. Upon my return, my wife began a quarrel with me over an unspecified issue,” stated the FIR filed in Hindi.

The victim recounted that during the altercation, his wife insisted that he sell the house and provide her with a share of the property as she intended to live separately with their children.

“I attempted to reason with her, but the disagreement escalated into a major verbal confrontation. In the midst of this, she attempted to physically assault me. As I was leaving the house, she grabbed me from behind. In a fit of rage, she bit my right ear so forcefully that a portion of it got detached, resulting in profuse bleeding,” detailed the complainant.

Following the incident, the man was initially taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for immediate medical attention. Subsequently, he was referred to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini, where he underwent surgery.