Delhi: Doha passenger held for smuggling gold paste worth Rs 98L

New Delhi: Customs officials arrested an Indian passenger coming from the Doha for allegedly smuggling 1,841 grams of gold paste worth around Rs 98 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at Delhi airport on Thursday, November 23.

“The passenger has been arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further, investigations are underway,” Delhi Customs wrote on X.

Delhi Customs also posted a video showing that the airport officers recovered the eight capsules of gold from the washroom of an international flight.

Gold smugglers are increasingly employing innovative methods to circumvent customs authorities.

Three passengers from Dubai held for smuggling Rs 1.99 crore gold

On Wednesday, November 22, Customs officials have seized 3735 grams of gold worth more than Rs 1.99 crore hidden inside the waistband of a passenger’s trousers on a flight from Dubai.

The officials arrested three passengers “based on security profiling”.

Investigations are ongoing following the arrest of passengers under the Customs Act.