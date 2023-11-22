Qatar to donate Asian Cup ticket revenue to support Palestinians

Doha: The organising committee of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, a continental football tournament, has decided to donate its revenue from ticket sales of the tournament to support relief campaigns for the Palestinian people.

The proceeds from ticket sales will be used to cover basic food and medical needs in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, chairman of the local organising committee for the continental championship, emphasised the significance of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He said, “In light of the current circumstances and the difficult conditions that the brotherly Palestinian people are going through, we have taken the decision to allocate the proceeds from ticket sales for the Qatar 2023 Asian Cup to support relief efforts, in cooperation with the relevant partners.”

He continued that this initiative comes to confirm the importance of the role that football plays in the field of social responsibility and its effective contribution outside the green rectangle.

Qatar will host the Asian Cup from January 12 to February 10, 2021, featuring 24 teams and 51 matches across nine stadiums, including the 88,000-seat Lusail Stadium.