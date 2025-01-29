Delhi elections: Court grants parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa ur Rehman `

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday, January 29, granted five days custody parole to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Okhla candidate Shifa ur Rehman to contest and campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai who was hearing Rehman’s interim bail plea for four weeks directed his release from January 30 to February 3 for 12 hours each day upon a deposit of Rs 2.07 lakh as security expenses.

Also Read Photos: Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns for Delhi Assembly polls

“Although the present case and the case in which the co-accused Mohammad Tahir Hussain has been granted custody parole by the Supreme Court are altogether different, still when the Supreme Court has declined the interim bail of the co-accused and only granted custody parole to him, this court should also follow the same,” the court said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced Shifa ur Rehman as its candidate for the Okhla constituency.

Shifa ur Rehman has been serving prison time since April 2020 in connection with the infamous Northeast Delhi riots that took place in the same year. The riots claimed 45 lives, mostly Muslims and over 700 displaced.

The Delhi police booked Rehman under the draconian UAPA (Unlawful Atrocities Prevention Act) for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the “larger conspiracy” behind the riots. He was the president of Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association during his arrest.

(With PTI inputs)