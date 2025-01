New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has addressed supporters during a public meeting at Shaheen Bagh area for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

AIMIM has fielded two candidates — Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad and Shifa-ur-Rehman from Okhla.

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses supporters during a public meeting at Shaheen Bagh area for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

