Delhi excise policy: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to grill Sisodia again

He was also asked about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha -- daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 9th March 2023 11:01 am IST
Delhi excise policy: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to grill Sisodia again
senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have reached Tihar Jail to once again question former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

According to the probe agency sources, they have permission to quiz Sisodia for three days.

Also Read
AAP alleges Sisodia kept with ‘dangerous’ criminals in Tihar jail

Earlier, the ED had interrogated the AAP leader on the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the party/leaders received through hawala channel from the South Group.

He was also asked about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha — daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI and later remanded in judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts.

His bail plea is pending before the court which will be taken up on March 10.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 9th March 2023 11:01 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button