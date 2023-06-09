Delhi: Flier from Middle East held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: Customs officials arrested an Indian passenger coming from the Middle East for allegedly smuggling 2,000 grams of gold paste worth around Rs 1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The passenger had hidden the gold paste in their shoes. They were intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the airport.

“On the basis of spot profiling, AirCustoms@IGIA has arrested 1 Indian pax arriving from Middle East after 2156 gms gold in paste form valued at Rs. 1.13 Cr was recovered from him. Pouches containing gold paste were found concealed in shoes,” Delhi Customs tweeted on June 6.

“Further investigations are going on,” Delhi Customs added.

Officials regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

On December 31, Indian customs officials confiscated nearly 1,947 grams of gold from a passenger who was travelling to Delhi from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On November 1, Indian customs officials confiscated nearly 7,000 grams of gold worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from three passengers who were travelling to Delhi from Sharjah in the UAE.