Delhi: Flyer from Riyadh held for smuggling gold worth Rs 81.90L in rectum

Customs officials in Delhi arested a passenger coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s capital, Riyadh, on an IndiGo flight for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 81.90 lakh in the rectum cavity.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

In a post on X on Friday, October 18, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold weighing 1.337 kg in chemical paste form.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress, it added.

The passenger was travelling from Riyadh to Delhi via Indigo flight 6E 072.

As per Indian customs, male passengers can carry 20 grams of duty-free gold in jewellery or bars, up to Rs 50,000, with any excess subject to customs duty.

The duty-free gold limit for female travelers is set at 40 grams.