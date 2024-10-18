Delhi: Flyer from Riyadh held for smuggling gold worth Rs 81.90L in rectum

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th October 2024 1:55 pm IST
Delhi: Flyer from Riyadh held for smuggling gold worth Rs 81.90L in rectum
Photo: @AirportGenCus/X

Customs officials in Delhi arested a passenger coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s capital, Riyadh, on an IndiGo flight for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 81.90 lakh in the rectum cavity.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

In a post on X on Friday, October 18, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold weighing 1.337 kg in chemical paste form.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress, it added.

As per Indian customs, male passengers can carry 20 grams of duty-free gold in jewellery or bars, up to Rs 50,000, with any excess subject to customs duty.

The duty-free gold limit for female travelers is set at 40 grams.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th October 2024 1:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button