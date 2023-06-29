Delhi govt released Rs 100 cr for 12 DU colleges: Atishi

Since the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power in Delhi, the budget allocated to these colleges had tripled, she said

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th June 2023 6:37 am IST
Delhi's education minister, Atishi (FIle Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government, in the first quarter, has released Rs 100 crores for 12 Delhi University colleges that are fully funded by it, Higher Education Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

She further said that since the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power in Delhi, the budget allocated to these colleges had tripled.

“In the financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 400 crores has been allocated by the government. Out of this, the first quarter’s allocation of Rs 100 crores is being released today,” said Atishi.

“It is the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide access to quality higher education to every child in Delhi. To ensure the same, the funds for these 12 colleges are being increased by the government every year,” she added.

