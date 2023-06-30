Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets finance, revenue

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of Revenue, Planning and Finance departments following LG V K Saxena’s nod to the cabinet reshuffle proposal, officials said on Friday.

The three departments were earlier with minister Kailash Gahlot.

With the additional charge, Atishi, who also holds the distinction of being the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.

“Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal and the file reached the government,” said the official.

A row had erupted over the cabinet reshuffle issue on Thursday with government officials claiming that the file pertaining to it was lying with the Lt Governor for four days, a charge denied by the latter’s office.

Atishi along with Saurabh Bharadwaj was inducted into the cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their arrest.

While Sisodia was arrested in connection with excise policy case, Jain was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.