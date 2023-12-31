Delhi govt to extend its electric vehicle policy for another three months

The policy, notified in August 2020, aimed at raising the share of electric vehicles in Delhi to 25 per cent by 2024.

Electric Vehicle (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to extend its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, set to expire on Sunday, for another three months, officials said.

The policy, notified in August 2020, aimed at raising the share of electric vehicles in Delhi to 25 per cent by 2024.

It will now be extended till March 31, 2024, and the cabinet will accord its approval, an official said.

The Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2020, expired on August 8 this year and since then it has received repeated extensions. According to officials, work on the new Electric Vehicle Policy is underway but it has not been decided when it will come into effect.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier told PTI that the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 would look at incentivising the retrofitting of vehicles considering its high cost.

For converting a normal Gypsy, it takes almost Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, which is on the higher side, he had said.

