Delhi govt to make 450 medical tests free in Mohalla clinics from Jan 1

The development comes after Kejriwal approved the Health Department's proposal to make the tests free.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th December 2022 12:42 pm IST
Representative Image

Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to provide around 450 medical tests free of cost in Mohalla clinics and hospitals from January 1, 2023.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission.

“Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people can’t afford pvt healthcare. This step will help all such people.”

