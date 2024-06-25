Delhi HC orders uninterrupted transmission of TV9 Telugu channel

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered uninterrupted transmission of Telugu news channel TV9 after the service provider discontinued it earlier this month under alleged pressure from the Andhra Pradesh government.

A vacation bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order after the multi-system operator/service provider concerned said the transmission of the channel was unhindered in the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“This court at the outset records the submission made by learned counsel appearing for respondent no. 2 (service provider) that the transmission of the channel of the petitioner, i.e., TV9 Telugu is uninterrupted and unhindered, and is being relayed in the states of Telangana, as well as Andhra Pradesh,” noted the court in its order passed on June 24.

“Accordingly, it is directed that in terms of the submission made on behalf of respondent no. 2, the transmission of the television channel, i.e., TV9 Telugu shall continue uninterruptedly and unhindered on the same position, as existing prior to 06th June, 2024”, it ordered.

Welcoming the direction, the News Broadcasters Federation said the landmark order addresses the “unilateral and illegal blackout” of news channels in Andhra Pradesh and reinforces the fundamental principles of freedom of speech and expression, the cornerstones of our democratic society.

Associated Broadcasting Company Private Limited, which runs TV9 Telugu, approached the high court against the “illegal” disconnection of its channel by the multi-system operator, arguing that the act was contrary to the agreement between them.

The court observed that the petitioner has already moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) and the present petition was filed in the interregnum on account of the tribunal being closed for summer break.

Some news channels went off air at several places in Andhra Pradesh following the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections and an opposition YSRCP MP alleged coercion by the new state government leading to them being blocked.

Allegations of channels- TV9, NTV, 10TV and Sakshi TV- being blocked were levelled against the state’s NDA government comprising TDP, BJP and JanaSena Party.